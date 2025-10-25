Dempsey Visits England to Meet With Defense Counterparts

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Deanie, exchange greetings with British Navy Rear Adm. Graeme Mackay as they arrive on Stansted Airfield, England, June 9, 2014. Dempsey later met with British Prime Minister David Cameron at his residence at No. 10 Downing Street and with defense counterparts at the British Defense Ministry.