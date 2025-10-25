Hagel, Hollande Pay Respects at Arlington National Cemetery

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, and French President Francois Hollande stand in front of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Feb. 11, 2014. Hagel thanked Hollande for laying the wreath and for presenting the World War II Unknown with the French Legion of Honor, France's highest military award.