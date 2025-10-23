Fox Tours USS Freedom's Bridge in San Diego

Acting Deputy Defense Secretary Christine H. Fox and Navy Vice Adm. Tom Copeman discuss technical aspects of the USS Freedom while touring the ship's bridge during her visit to San Diego, Feb. 10, 2014. Copeman is the commander of Naval Surface Forces, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Fox, who is on a two-day trip, visited Fort Riley, Kan., earlier in the day to observe training and tactical operations.