Fox Tours SEAL Beach at Navy Special Warfare Center in San Diego

Acting Deputy Defense Secretary Christine H. Fox gets a briefing from Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Paul Baden as she tours SEAL Beach, named after the Navy's special operations force, at the Navy Special Warfare Center in San Diego, Feb. 10, 2014. Fox, who is on a two-day trip, visited Fort Riley, Kan., earlier in the day to observe training and tactical operations.