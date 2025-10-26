An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Global Security Forum in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, 2013. Hagel outlined his perspective on emerging national security challenges and the role the Department of Defense should play in supporting America’s foreign policy goals as the United States comes off a perpetual war footing.

Secretary Hagel speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies Global Security Forum in Washington

