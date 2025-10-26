Secretary Hagel poses for a photo with Kenneth Fisher of the Fisher House Foundation

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, poses for a photo with Kenneth Fisher of the Fisher House Foundation after presenting him with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service with Oak Leaf Cluster for his second award, in New York City, N.Y., on Nov. 1, 2013. Hagel thanked Fisher for his continued service to the Department of Defense during the government shutdown.