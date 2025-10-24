Secretary Hagel speaks with Secretary General Pierre Vimont

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, speaks with Secretary General of the European External Action Service Pierre Vimont prior to the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 22, 2013. Hagel will meet with NATO defense ministers to discuss post-2014 Afghanistan, prepare for next year’s NATO summit in the United Kingdom, and discuss the role of NATO in the coming years.