U.S. Navy sailors tend a fuel hose for an inflight refueling of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) as the ship operates in the South China Sea on Oct. 20, 2013. The Mustin is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Seahawk is attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51.