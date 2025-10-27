An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Domenech diagrams ship coordinates in the combat information center during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) as the ship operates in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 4, 2013. The Stout is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.

