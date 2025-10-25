An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, applauds after presenting the Medal of Honor flag to former Army Capt. William Swenson during his induction into the Pentagon Hall Of Heroes in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 16, 2013. Swenson is the first Army officer to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Secretary Hagel applauds after presenting the Medal of Honor flag to former Army Capt. William Swenson

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, applauds after presenting the Medal of Honor flag to former Army Capt. William Swenson during his induction into the Pentagon Hall Of Heroes in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 16, 2013. Swenson is the first Army officer to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Photo Gallery