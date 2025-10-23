A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet is prepared for a nighttime catapult launch

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet is prepared for a nighttime catapult launch from the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea on Sept. 26, 2013. The George Washington and its embarked Carrier Air Wing 5 are deployed to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the Pacific. The Super Hornet is attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 115.