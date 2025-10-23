An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Pacific Ocean on Sept. 25, 2013. The George Washington and its embarked Carrier Air Wing 5 are deployed to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the Pacific. The Super Hornet is attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 102.

A Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the aircraft carrier USS George Washington

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Pacific Ocean on Sept. 25, 2013. The George Washington and its embarked Carrier Air Wing 5 are deployed to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the Pacific. The Super Hornet is attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 102.

Photo Gallery