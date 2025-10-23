An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Robert Durbin holds 1st Sgt. David McNerney's Medal of Honor during an Enshrinement Ceremony at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 22, 2013. The Smithsonian Institution accepted McNerney's Medal of Honor for inclusion in the National Postal Museum collection where it will be displayed in the National Stamp Salon of the William H. Gross Stamp Gallery.

Army 1st. Sgt. Robert Durbin holds 1st Sgt. David McNerney's Medal of Honor

