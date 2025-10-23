A crewman directs the pilot of a AV-8B Harrier as it touches down on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge

A flight deck crewman directs the pilot of a U.S. Marine Corp AV-8B Harrier as it touches down on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during flight operations at sea on Sept. 24, 2013. The Harrier is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 (Reinforced) and is embarked on board the Kearsarge as part of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.