U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Sarah Nagy tracks surface and air contacts on the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) as the ship operates in the Mediterranean Sea on Sept. 16, 2013. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.