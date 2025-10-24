An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Sarah Nagy tracks surface and air contacts on the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) as the ship operates in the Mediterranean Sea on Sept. 16, 2013. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.

