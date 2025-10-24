Secretary Hagel greets members of "Rolling Thunder" after the Department of Defense National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel greets members of "Rolling Thunder" after the Department of Defense National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Sept. 20, 2013. The ceremony pays tribute to those service members who have not returned from the battlefield and those who are held captive as prisoners of war.