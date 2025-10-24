Secretary Hagel speaks during the Department of Defense National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks during the Department of Defense National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Sept. 20, 2013. The ceremony pays tribute to those service members who have not returned from the battlefield and those who are held captive as prisoners of war. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.07 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 557933-K-RFO11-609.jpg Photo Gallery