Navy Seabee Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Fabella rappels down a 63-foot training wall U.S. Navy Seabee Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Fabella rappels down a 63-foot training wall at the Marine Corps Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves at Okinawa, Japan, on Sept. 17, 2013. More than 60 Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 are attending the 8-day training course to sustain the battalion's overall readiness as the Pacific Region's primary forward-deployed construction battalion. Credit: VIRIN: 880901-A-DIG68-710.jpg