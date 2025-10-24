An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seabee Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Fabella rappels down a 63-foot training wall at the Marine Corps Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves at Okinawa, Japan, on Sept. 17, 2013. More than 60 Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 are attending the 8-day training course to sustain the battalion’s overall readiness as the Pacific Region’s primary forward-deployed construction battalion.

Navy Seabee Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Fabella rappels down a 63-foot training wall

U.S. Navy Seabee Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Fabella rappels down a 63-foot training wall at the Marine Corps Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves at Okinawa, Japan, on Sept. 17, 2013. More than 60 Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 are attending the 8-day training course to sustain the battalion’s overall readiness as the Pacific Region’s primary forward-deployed construction battalion.

Photo Gallery