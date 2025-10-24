Staff Sgt. Pabey, Sgt. Carlberg and his dog Staff Sgt. Abby provide over watch from the mountaintops of Afghanistan

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Pabey left, Sgt. James Carlberg, right, and his dog Staff Sgt. Abby provide over watch from the mountaintops of Maiden Shar, Afghanistan, during operation Apache Shield on Sept. 1, 2013. The operation allows U.S soldiers to assist the Afghan Military Police by showing a larger presence on the surrounding mountaintops to deter any enemies of Afghanistan in the area from launching indirect fire onto Forward Operating Base Airborne.