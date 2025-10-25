An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey place a wreath at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17, 2013. The two defense leaders held the small ceremony to remember the 12 victims of the Navy Yard shooting that took place the day prior. The wreath was placed adjacent to The Lone Sailor statue, which represents "all people who have ever served, are serving now, or are yet to serve in the United States Naval services".

Secretary Hagel and Gen. Dempsey place a wreath at the Navy Memorial in Washington

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey place a wreath at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17, 2013. The two defense leaders held the small ceremony to remember the 12 victims of the Navy Yard shooting that took place the day prior. The wreath was placed adjacent to The Lone Sailor statue, which represents "all people who have ever served, are serving now, or are yet to serve in the United States Naval services".

Photo Gallery