Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Khalid Shameem, right, escorts Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter to his motorcade after their meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sept. 16, 2013. Carter is on a weeklong trip to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India to meet with senior leaders and troops deployed to the region.