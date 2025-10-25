Deputy Secretary Carter talks to Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, talks to Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, commander of the International Security Assistance Force, as they helicopter to a forward base in Afghanistan on Sept. 15, 2013. Carter is on a weeklong trip to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India to meet with senior leaders and troops deployed to the region. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.06 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 413317-H-SAV64-760.jpg Photo Gallery