Deputy Secretary Carter arrives in Herat, Afghanistan, to survey the damage to the U.S. Consulate

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter arrives in Herat, Afghanistan, on Sept. 14, 2013, to survey the damage to the U.S. Consulate after it was attacked by the Taliban on Sept. 13th. Carter will meet with the staff and service members at the consulate to be briefed on the attack. Carter is on a weeklong trip to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India to meet with senior leaders and troops deployed to the region