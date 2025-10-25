Secretary Hagel speaks during a remembrance ceremony to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks during a remembrance ceremony to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Sept. 11, 2013. President Barack Obama joined Hagel, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey and family members of those killed in the terrorist attack twelve years ago to remember and mark the anniversary.