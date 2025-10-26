Secretary Hagel answers a question during a Pentagon press briefing on the recent Strategic Choices Management Review

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, answers a reporter’s question during a Pentagon press briefing on the recent Strategic Choices Management Review in Arlington, Va., on July 31, 2013. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. James Winnefeld Jr. joined Hagel for the briefing. The purpose of the review was to understand the impact of further budget reductions on the Department, and develop options to deal with these additional cuts.