U.S. Navy Fireman Christopher Williams centers a piece of carbon stock metal in a lathe aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship operates in the Coral Sea on July 29, 2013. Williams is a Navy machinery repairman aboard the ship. The Bonhomme Richard is taking part in exercise Talisman Saber, a biennial exercise that enhances multilateral collaboration between U.S. and Australian forces for future combined operations, humanitarian assistance, and natural disaster response.