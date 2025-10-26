An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Fireman Christopher Williams centers a piece of carbon stock metal in a lathe aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship operates in the Coral Sea on July 29, 2013. Williams is a Navy machinery repairman aboard the ship. The Bonhomme Richard is taking part in exercise Talisman Saber, a biennial exercise that enhances multilateral collaboration between U.S. and Australian forces for future combined operations, humanitarian assistance, and natural disaster response.

Navy Fireman Christopher Williams centers a piece of carbon stock metal in a lathe

