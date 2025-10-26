The U.S. Air Force Academy's Class of 2017 march out to the Jacks Valley training area

The basic cadet trainees of the U.S. Air Force Academy's Class of 2017 march out to the Jacks Valley training area to start the field portion of Basic Cadet Training in Colorado Springs, Colo., on July 22, 2013. The 11 days of field training allows the cadets to participate in weapons drills, physical fitness activities and other military training to further develop their physical abilities, teamwork and leadership potential.