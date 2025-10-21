Secretary Hagel addresses the audience at the ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the suspension of the Korean War Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the audience at the ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the suspension of the 1950-1953 Korean War at the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2013. Hagel joined President Barack Obama in honoring the veterans of the Korean War. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.05 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 915592-U-BAY24-255.jpg Photo Gallery