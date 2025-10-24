An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Ensign Jordan Klein plots on a damage control chart during a simulated general quarters drill

U.S. Navy Ensign Jordan Klein plots on a damage control chart during a simulated general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) as the ship operates in the Coral Sea on July 25, 0213. The Antietam is taking part in exercise Talisman Saber, a biennial exercise that enhances multilateral collaboration between U.S. and Australian forces for future combined operations, humanitarian assistance, and natural disaster response.

