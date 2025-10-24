An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit wade ashore from Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1646 during a beach assault in support of exercise Talisman Saber 2013 in the Coral Sea on July 20, 2013. Talisman Saber is a biennial exercise that enhances multilateral collaboration between U.S. and Australian forces for future combined operations, humanitarian assistance, and natural disaster response.

