Deputy Secretary Carter is greeted by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn at his office in Addis Ababa

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, is greeted by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn at his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 24, 2013. Carter is visiting Ethiopia to meet with senior government and military leaders to affirm the growing security partnership between the United States and the East African nation.