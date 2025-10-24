Deputy Secretary Carter and Ambassador DeLisi listen to a brief

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, and U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Scott DeLisi, second from left, listen to a brief at the U.S. Africa Command’s Counter-Lord's Resistance Army Control Element in Uganda on July 23, 2013. Carter is visiting Uganda to meet with senior government and military leaders to affirm the growing security partnership between the United States and the East African nation.