Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the attendees of the Veterans of Foreign War National Convention held at the Louisville International Convention Center in Louisville, Ky., on July 22, 2013. Hagel called on the nation's veterans to become partners in helping the Defense Department work through "historic transition and change."