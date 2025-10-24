Deputy Secretary Carter examines one of the weapons of the Israel Defense Force Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, second from right, examines one of the weapons of the Israel Defense Force at a display at Mitkan Adam Army Base in Israel on July 21, 2013. Carter is on his first official trip to Israel where he will discuss the situations in Syria and Iran and reaffirm the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.08 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 442745-L-QVH05-713.jpg Photo Gallery