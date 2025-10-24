Deputy Secretary Carter meets with military working dog handlers at the Israel Defense Force Canine Unit Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, left, meets with military working dog handlers at the Israel Defense Force Canine Unit at Mitkan Adam Army Base in Israel on July 21, 2013. Carter is on his first official trip to Israel where he will discuss the situations in Syria and Iran and reaffirm the U.S.-Israeli defense relationship. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.07 MB) Credit: VIRIN: 769340-U-PRI50-558.jpg Photo Gallery