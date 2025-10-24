Gen. Dempsey talks with a group of soldiers and Marines at ISAF

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, right, talks with a group of soldiers and Marines stationed at the International Security Assistance Force Headquarters at Camp Eggers in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 22, 2013. Dempsey is in Afghanistan to meet Afghan senior leaders, NATO members, U.S. leadership and U.S. troops deployed there.