Gen. Dempsey listens to Ambassador Cunningham

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, second from left, listens to U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan James B. Cunningham, second from right, as they have an informal meeting at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 22, 2013. Dempsey is in Afghanistan to meet Afghan senior leaders, NATO members, U.S. leadership and U.S. troops deployed there.