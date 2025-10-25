An official website of the United States Government 
Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel talks to members of the Marine Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on July 17, 2013. Hagel is visiting Marine units in the Jacksonville, N.C., area to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Marine Corp and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel talks to members of the Marine Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on July 17, 2013. Hagel is visiting Marine units in the Jacksonville, N.C., area to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Marine Corp and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.

