Major Gen. Clark escorts Secretary Hagel from a Marine Corps V-22 Osprey

Marine Major Gen. Mark Clark, left, escorts Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, from a Marine Corps V-22 Osprey as he arrives at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on July 17, 2013. Hagel is visiting Marine units in the Jacksonville, N.C., area to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Marine Corp and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.