An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, listens to an airman from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron as he tours an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Charleston in Charleston, S.C., on July 17, 2013. Hagel is visiting the base to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Air Force and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.

Secretary Hagel listens to an airman from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, listens to an airman from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron as he tours an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Charleston in Charleston, S.C., on July 17, 2013. Hagel is visiting the base to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Air Force and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.

Photo Gallery