Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, listens to an airman from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron as he tours an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Charleston in Charleston, S.C., on July 17, 2013. Hagel is visiting the base to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Air Force and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.