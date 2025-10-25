Secretary Hagel is briefed by Jacksonville Commissary Director Larry Bentley

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, center, is briefed by Jacksonville Commissary Director Larry Bentley, left, and John Crayon, right, manager of the meat department, as he is given a tour of the Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., commissary on July 16, 2013. Hagel is visiting the station to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Navy and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.