Secretary Hagel takes a moment to sit with the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Mayor Alvin Brown of Jacksonville

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, center, takes a moment to sit with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and Mayor Alvin Brown, right, of Jacksonville, Fla., during the Conference Of Minority Transportation Officials in Jacksonville, Fla., on July 16, 2013. Hagel met briefly with Jackson and Brown before leaving for a tour of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla. Hagel is visiting the Air Station to conduct town hall meetings and receive briefings from Navy and civilian leaders on the impact of furloughs and sequestration on their lives and operations.