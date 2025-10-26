Deputy Secretary Carter speaks to the guests gathered for the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter speaks to the special guests gathered for the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington on July 12, 2013. Carter was the guest of honor for the ceremonial parade and drill by the Marines. Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., also known as 8th & I, is the oldest active post in the Marine Corps.