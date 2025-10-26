An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter speaks to the special guests gathered for the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington on July 12, 2013. Carter was the guest of honor for the ceremonial parade and drill by the Marines. Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., also known as 8th & I, is the oldest active post in the Marine Corps.

Deputy Secretary Carter speaks to the guests gathered for the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter speaks to the special guests gathered for the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington on July 12, 2013. Carter was the guest of honor for the ceremonial parade and drill by the Marines. Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., also known as 8th & I, is the oldest active post in the Marine Corps.

Photo Gallery