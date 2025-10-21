An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the audience at the Military Child Education Coalition Training Seminar in the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center at National Harbor, Md., on July 9, 2013. Hagel announced that the department has selected the first round of schools that will receive DoD educational partnership grants for the upcoming school year. A total of nearly $20 million will go to 15 public school districts that serve 23 military installations across the country.

Secretary Hagel addresses the audience at the Military Child Education Coalition Training Seminar

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the audience at the Military Child Education Coalition Training Seminar in the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center at National Harbor, Md., on July 9, 2013. Hagel announced that the department has selected the first round of schools that will receive DoD educational partnership grants for the upcoming school year. A total of nearly $20 million will go to 15 public school districts that serve 23 military installations across the country.

Photo Gallery