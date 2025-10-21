Secretary Hagel addresses the audience at the Military Child Education Coalition Training Seminar

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the audience at the Military Child Education Coalition Training Seminar in the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center at National Harbor, Md., on July 9, 2013. Hagel announced that the department has selected the first round of schools that will receive DoD educational partnership grants for the upcoming school year. A total of nearly $20 million will go to 15 public school districts that serve 23 military installations across the country.