U.S. Navy Petty Officers 2nd Class Timothy Wallace, left, and Clayton Alexander observe radar signatures in the air traffic control room of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship operates in the Coral Sea on July 6, 2013. Wallace and Alexander are Navy air traffic controlmen. The Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group is conducting joint force operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.