An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Air Force airman pushes a pallet of cargo into a C-17A Globemaster III at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan on June 27, 2013. Airmen from the 451st Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial port flight are loading cargo that will air dropped by the Globemaster to resupply troops in remote regions of Kandahar province.

A U.S. Air Force airman pushes a pallet of cargo into a C-17A Globemaster III at Kandahar

A U.S. Air Force airman pushes a pallet of cargo into a C-17A Globemaster III at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan on June 27, 2013. Airmen from the 451st Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial port flight are loading cargo that will air dropped by the Globemaster to resupply troops in remote regions of Kandahar province.

Photo Gallery