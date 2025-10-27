Secretary Hagel speaks to members of the press outside the entrance of Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks to members of the press outside the entrance of Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station on June 28, 2013. Hagel is on a two-day visit to Cheyenne Mountain, U.S. Northern Command, and Fort Carson, where he will talk with senior leaders, service men and woman, and civilian employees assigned there.