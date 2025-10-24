Crewmembers of an MC-130H Combat Talon II watch as they conduct an inflight refueling with a CV-22B Osprey

Crewmembers of an MC-130H Combat Talon II watch as they conduct an inflight refueling with a CV-22B Osprey off the coast of Greenland on June 21, 2013. The Osprey, assigned to the 7th Special Operations Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, is the first of 10 slated to arrive as part of the 352nd Special Operations Group expansion. The MC-130 is also assigned to the 7th SOS.