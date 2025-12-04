Gen. Jacoby tells Secretary Hagel about the 9/11 monument outside of U.S. Northern Command

Commander, U.S. Northern Command Gen. Chuck Jacoby, right, tells Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel about the 9/11 monument made of a remnant of the World Trade Center outside of U.S. Northern Command headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 27, 2013. Hagel is visiting the command to talk its senior leaders, service men and woman, and civilian employees assigned there.