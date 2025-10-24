An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, presents Secretary of the Air Force Michael B. Donley with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service during his farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 21, 2013. Donley served as the 22nd and longest serving secretary of the Air Force.

